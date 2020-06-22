Katy Perry & unborn daughter salute "daddy" Orlando Bloom…and his hot bod

ABC

Orlando Bloom is still a few weeks away from becoming a father for the second time, but that didn’t stop his fiancee Katy Perry from gushing about how much he is loved by both her and their unborn child — and plugging his new film.

On Instagram in the early hours of Monday morning, Katy posted a trailer for Orlando’s new movie Retaliation, which includes a shot of the actor stripped to the waist, showing off finely chiseled abs, pecs and tattoos.

“babycat and I love daddy @orlandobloom for his heart but of course always very proud of him and his incredibly talented contributions, many rolling out this summer,” Katy captioned the video.

As Katy fans know, “babycat” is her nickname for her unborn daughter.

“#Retaliation is a powerful one coming July 24th!” she adds. “Mark your calendars (I’ll remind you tho) p.s. anyone else drooling at the shot of him shirtless with the tattoos[?]” She added the hashtags #getaroom and #okfinewewill.

Retaliation is a thriller starring Orlando as Malky, a demolitions expert who encounters the man he blames for his childhood trauma, and then sets out to get revenge on him. In the trailer, Malky tells a priest, “Forgive me, Father, for I have sinned. I have to hurt someone. I have to hurt someone severely.”

Orlando is already father to a son, Flynn, 9, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Babycat is due very soon, and so is Katy’s new album: It has an August 14 release date.

By Andrea Dresdale

