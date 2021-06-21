Katy Perry wishes Orlando Bloom a Happy Father’s Day with footage of day she gave birth

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Katy Perry wished her fiance Orlando Bloom a Happy Father’s Day on Sunday by posting some footage that appears to have been filmed on the day that her “greatest gift” arrived: Their daughter Daisy Dove.

“Happy first Father’s Day to to the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift [Daisy Dove],” she captioned the video. “I love you WHOLE world.”

In the video, Orlando in a hospital gown, cap and mask, is sitting in a chair holding a boombox that’s playing soothing music, which he hums along to. “Ready to bring her in, baby,” he mumbles.

Katy then turns the camera around to herself: She’s lying in a hospital bed and laughing, with a mask around her neck.

While Sunday was Orlando’s first Father’s Day as Daisy’s father, he’s been a dad for a while: He and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr share a 10-year-old son, Flynn.

Demi Lovato reacted to the footage by writing, “Omg what a dream partner – I ship so hard. Y’all’s biggest fan right here.”

Orlando posted a photo of his own on Sunday, showing him shirtless and eating what he calls his “favorite breakfast,” which appears to be a chocolate croissant.

“A shout out to all the dads and father figures today,” he wrote, adding, “I’m blessed to have strong, loving mothers around me and am thankful for all they do! I will continue to work to make them and our children happy.”

Katy, Orlando and Daisy were recently spotted enjoying a getaway to Venice, Italy.

