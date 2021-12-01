Katy Perry’s cover of The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” raises $100,000 for charity

Courtesy Gap Inc.

Katy Perry announced that her cover of the classic Beatles song “All You Need Is Love” has raised $100,000 to help needy children.

Katy told her fans on Twitter, “Pleased as punch that so many of you streamed my All You Need is Love track on @Spotify. Because of it, @Gap will be donating $100k to @baby2baby #GivingTuesday.”

Katy launched her fundraiser in October as part of her holiday campaign with the Gap, where a dollar would be donated to Baby2Baby every time someone streamed the song on Spotify, for a maximum donation of $100,000.

The Grammy-nominee previously said in a statement that Baby2Baby, which provides basic necessities to children living in poverty, is “a charity that’s close to my heart.”

Katy, who is the mom of one-year-old Daisy Dove, added, “Children are our future. We need to lift kids and help them find their value, self-worth and self-respect.”

“All You Need Is Love” is now available for purchase and streaming. You can also hear a clip of Katy’s cover on the Gap’s Christmas commercials that are airing now.

