Katy Perry's fiancé ranks her fourth on list of "loves of my life"

Let’s hope Orlando Bloom isn’t in the doghouse after Katy Perry hears about his responses to a few interview questions.

In the chat, published over the weekend in the British paper The Guardian, Orlando is asked, “What or who is the greatest love of your life?”

His response? “My son, Flynn, and my daughter, Daisy Dove, a dog called Mighty and then, of course, my fiancée.”

Fans may recall that Mighty was Orlando’s beloved pooch, who ran away last year and was eventually, Orlando believes, “taken by a coyote.” “He taught me about love and loyalty, and how the connection between living beings can be,” says the actor.

To add insult to injury, Orlando is then asked, “How often do you have sex?” To which he responds, “Not enough — we just had a baby, though.”

Katy, Orlando and Daisy have been spending time in Hawai. There have been rumors that the two secretly married while there but so far, there’s been no confirmation of that.

