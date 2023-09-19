Katy Perry’s new deal reportedly makes her one of the richest self-made women in America

ABC/Eric McCandless

Katy Perry didn’t just cash in big time when she sold her music catalog. According to Forbes, she also joined a pretty exclusive club.

As previously reported, Katy has sold her stakes in the master recording royalties and publishing rights on her five hit albums to Litmus Music, in a deal reportedly worth $225 million. According to Forbes, that raises Katy’s net worth to $340 million, which is enough to make her one of the richest self-made women in America.

When Forbes released its list of the Richest Self Made Women in America for 2023, Katy didn’t make the list; the publication estimated her net worth as below $200 million at the time. The minimum requirement to make the list, which included the likes of Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Beyoncé and Dolly Parton, was $225 million. But Forbes reports Katy can be included on next year’s list.

According to Forbes, Katy’s income streams include her American Idol salary — estimated at $25 million — plus her Las Vegas residency, which reportedly paid her $168 million. On top of that, she’s got her album sales, any non-Vegas shows she does, her shoe brand and her nonalcoholic beverage brand, De Soi.

During a recent appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America, Katy said she’d been writing songs, but what she’s really focused on these days is “celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life — for a 3-year-old.” Katy’s daughter with Orlando Bloom, Daisy Dove, turned 3 in August.

“I will be back,” she added, “but let me get this right.“

