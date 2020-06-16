Keanu Reeves is offering a 15-minute virtual date for children’s charity

Keanu Reeves arrives at the world premiere of “Toy Story 4” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the El Capitan in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

What would you bid to win a 15-minute Zoom date with a celebrity?!

Almost every charity event features an auction of some sort, and since all the money is going toward a good cause, you don’t really have to feel guilty about bidding! But what if one of those items was a 15-minute Zoom date with Keanu Reeves?

Thanks to an auction being held for the Idaho children’s cancer charity Camp Rainbow Gold, you could win a private 15 minute date with Keanu Reeves!

With COVID-19 impacting everyone, Executive Director Elizabeth Lizberg decided to hold an auction by saying, “We quickly realized we wouldn’t be the only ones moving our fundraiser to an online auction. We also realized after months at home, people are craving connections and experiences that are safe but fulfilling.” Enter Keanu Reeves.

At this point, we’re not sure how Keanu Reeves got involved in the whole process, but it’s still super interesting.

If you’re looking to get in on the bidding, the link to the auction is right here.