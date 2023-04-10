Keke Palmer shares new photos of son Leo

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Keke Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, celebrated their son’s first Easter over the weekend and shared adorable photos to mark the occasion.

In the photos, the actress and Jackson smile with their son, Leo, who is dressed in a polka dot outfit and fuzzy Uggs.

“Happy Easter,” she captioned her post, adding an Easter egg emoji. “Blessings to all! He has risen.”

The Nope actress, who confirmed her pregnancy in December while hosting Saturday Night Live, announced the birth of her son on Instagram February 27.

In an update shared last month, the actress called motherhood her “greatest gig of all.”

“Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming,” she wrote in the March 20 Instagram post.

She added, “I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!”

