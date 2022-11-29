Keke Palmer, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Austin Butler hosting ‘SNL’ in December

Hulu/Craig Blankenhorn

Saturday Night Live has announced its first hosts and musical guests for the month of December.

It had previously been announced that Nope star Keke Palmer would kick things off on December 3 with returning musical guest SZA.

However, December 10th’s show will see two former SNL legends returning as co-hosts to Studio 8H: Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. The musical guest for that show will be Brandi Carlile, also making her second appearance.

The final show of the year will be on December 17, with Elvis lead Austin Butler as guest host and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs making their second appearance as musical guest.

