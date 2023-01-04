Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini reveal how they passed time together on American Idol

Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

Last September marked Kelly Clarkson‘s 20th anniversary of winning American Idol, and she recently strolled down memory lane with runner-up Justin Guarini.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Justin was asked about his fondest memories of the show and expressed, “It’s wild because we got shot out of a cannon. And the fact that we were at the beginning of things … nobody knew what was up.”

He recalled his time competing on the show, adding, “The stakes weren’t super high for us.” Because of that, the two were able to spend enough time together for Justin to figure out to never accept a card game challenge from Kelly. “She’s a killer,” he warned.

“I’ve always been competitive,” Kelly laughed and revealed her card game of choice is speed. As for why she defaults to the game, she said, “I feel like I have natural caffeine [going through me].”

Apparently, playing speed together was how the two would spend a good chunk of their American Idol journey.

“We would hang out and play speed because there were these huge swaths of time … And I think I may have won twice in the hundred times we played together,” Justin deadpanned. “It was ridiculous. I just kept coming back for more.”

Kelly and Justin competed on the first season of ﻿American ﻿Idol﻿ in 2002.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.