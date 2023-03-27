Kelly Clarkson announces ‘chemistry’ Las Vegas residency

Courtesy Live Nation

A day after announcing that her new album would be called Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson has announced a Las Vegas residency of the same name.

chemistry…an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson will kick off July 28 at Bakkt Theater — formerly Zappos Theater — at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas!” Kelly said in a statement. “The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do!”

She added, “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

On Instagram, Kelly wrote, “I’ll be singing all of your favorites… and yes, I’ll be singing some new ones, too!”

Kelly was originally set to play a Vegas residency called Invincible in 2020, but that was postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic and never materialized.

Tickets for the new residency go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/KellyVegas. A fan club presale starts Tuesday, March 28 at 12 p.m. PT. Citi cardmembers can access a presale that same day a 10 a.m. PT via Citientertainment.com.

Meanwhile, members of Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers can get tickets starting March 29 at 10 a.m.

Kelly’s last time performing live during was 2019’s Meaning of Life tour. So far, 10 Vegas residency performances have been scheduled: July 28 and 29, and August 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 18 and 19.

