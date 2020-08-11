Kelly Clarkson announces she's filling in for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent'

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

As Simon Cowell nurses a broken back, he can rest easy knowing that the empty chair he leaves behind on America’s Got Talent is in great hands.

Kelly Clarkson announced Monday that she will step in for Cowell while he recuperates by serving as a guest judge this Tuesday and Wednesday.

“URGENT MEMO…. from yours truly,” Clarkson alerted her 12.2 million followers on Twitter and posted the official announcement that she entitled “Some Changes…”

“My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT,” her statement reads. “But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson.”

“You’re welcome in advance,” Clarkson snarkily concluded.

This isn’t Clarkson’s first rodeo in the judge’s chair as she’s been discovering musical talent since 2018 on NBC’s sister reality competition series The Voice.

In addition, she has several years of hosting duty experience under her belt thanks to her Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show — in addition to hosting the Billboard Music Awards for the past three consecutive years.

You can catch Clarkson, alongside fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara — plus host Terry Crews — on America’s Got Talent airing live this Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

As previously reported, Cowell broke his back in several places after crashing his e-bike on Sunday. The media mogul remained in good humor over his injury, as he tweeted shortly after coming out of surgery, “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”

It has not been announced when Cowell will return to the show.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.