Kelly Clarkson, Charlie Puth and more

It sounds like Kelly Clarkson is thinking about taking her 2015 single “Piece by Piece” out of her set list. The emotional song has her singing about her absentee father and how her husband at the time, Brandon Blackstock, was there for their first child. But she now admits the song was more “hopeful” than total truth. She tells The Hollywood Reporter, “A lot of that song is about what I desired and what I hoped and what I saw in someone.” Now that her marriage to Blackstock is over, she notes, “I might not be singing that song again.”

Sounds like Charlie Puth likes to raid girlfriend Brooke Sansone’s wardrobe. The singer recently shared a series of photos and videos to Instagram, including one where he’s wearing a skirt, which apparently belongs to his gal. He captioned the post, “The great thing about having a girlfriend is that you can share clothes and it all fits! Also tour…,” the latter referring to the included videos of him onstage performing.

We’ve got our first taste of the new collaboration between Jonas Brothers and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The K-pop stars dropped a snippet of the track, “Do It Like That,” on TikTok, with the group dancing along to the tune in the studio. “Do It Like That,” produced by Ryan Tedder, will drop July 7.

