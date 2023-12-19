Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia Barrino bond over ‘American Idol’ experience

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson and Fantasia Barrino both became American Idol champs early on — Kelly won season 1, while Fantasia won season 3 — so during Fantasia’s appearance on Kelly’s talk show, the two bonded over their experience.

When Fantasia, who now goes by her married name, Fantasia Barrino Taylor, stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her new movie The Color Purple, Kelly asked her if she ever watches her old appearances on Idol. Kelly said she brought it up because she was recently “forced” to watch her own appearance on the show for some unnamed project.

“I do. Y’know, a good glass of wine always sends me back,” Fantasia replied. “I will literally go back … I don’t know if you’re like me, I hate watching myself. With a passion. But if I’ve had a good glass of cab.”

“I haaate watching myself,” Kelly responded. “There’s not enough wine in the world.”

But, she noted, “I watched it and I found — dude, if I got through that I can do anything. Anything! Anything!”

She and Fantasia then high-fived each other.

“I was like, ‘I did that!'” Kelly continued. “And it was hard. I was tired.”

