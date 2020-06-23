Kelly Clarkson goes off-roading with Jay Leno on 'Jay Leno's Garage'

CNBC

Kelly Clarkson is hitting the road with Jay Leno for the comedian’s CNBC show, Jay Leno’s Garage.

In a couple of sneak peeks of Wednesday’s episode, Kelly takes Jay for a spin in her green 1976 Ford Bronco and then puts her true driving skills to the test during an off-roading adventure.

While driving around in the Bronco, Kelly reveals she bought her first car on credit: a Ford Explorer Sport. They keep the Ford theme going once they reach their off-roading destination, as Jay lets Kelly get behind the wheel of a 2020 Ford Tremor and perform some tricky dirt road maneuvers.

Jay Leno’s Garage airs Wednesday on CNBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Kelly Clarkson and Jay Leno go for a road trip in her 1976 Ford Bronco from CNBC.

Kelly Clarkson and Jay Leno go off-roading from CNBC.