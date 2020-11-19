Kelly Clarkson, Goo Goo Dolls, Pentatonix, Meghan Trainor set for 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

It’s official: Pretty much every major artist who released Christmas music this year will be a part of NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center, airing December 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The list of performers this year includes Kelly Clarkson performing with her “Under the Mistletoe” duet partner Brett Eldredge, plus Goo Goo Dolls, Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani, Dan + Shay, Tori Kelly, and Meghan Trainor performing with the group Earth, Wind & Fire, who appears on her album A Very Trainor Christmas.

In addition, Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon will sing a duet, and there will be other performances by Leslie Odom Jr., as well as the cast of the musical Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly, Dolly, Pentatonix, Gwen and Meghan will be performing from various locations around the country, instead of at New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

During the special, viewers will have the chance to donate to Red Nose Day, in support of children and families who are facing food insecurity this holiday season.

Also during the special, the 11-ton, 75-foot tall Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be illuminated. When Christmas is over, it will be turned into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity to build homes in the region.

Unlike previous years, there won’t be any public access to the December 2 tree lighting ceremony.

By Andrea Dresdale

