Kelly Clarkson horrified by display of police brutality filmed in Kansas City

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As protests grip the nation over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody, celebrities have been using their platform to denounce any and all instances of police brutality while voicing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kelly Clarkson tweeted her dismay and anger over the display exhibited by Kansas City police, who were filmed pepper spraying peaceful protestors while arresting a black man who was calling them out for using excessive force on peaceful protestors.

The man was unarmed.

The video shows several officers breaking the line and approaching the shouting man before wrestling him away from the crowd. When the man resisted, officers sprayed him directly in the face — as well as those trying to protect him.

“Just curious…. where are all the “free speechers” on this?,” The 38-year-old challenged on Tuesday when reposting video of the arrest. “You know, the ones that constantly defend the first amendment but only use this defense when it serves their purpose? I’ll wait….”

Clarkson’s call out post also enraged “The Middle” singer Maren Morris, who immediately demanded an answer from Kansas City police. “Wow, @kcpolice . Own up to this NOW,” Morris fumed in response to the post.

There has been debate among fans about whether or not the man was breaking the law, as some Kansas City locals pointed out that demonstrators are prohibited from walking onto the street except in the instance of a parade. In the video, the man is clearly seen stepping off the sidewalk and onto the street, which defied current rules.

However, the consensus among Clarkson’s followers agree that the force used against the protestor was excessive and have since called for Kansas City to discipline the officers involved.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.