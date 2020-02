Kelly Clarkson is joined by Wilson Phillips to perform ‘Hold On’ during Kellyoke

C’mon … admit it … deep down we all kinda love the song “Hold On” from Wilson Phillips! This week, Kelly Clarkson was joined by Wilson Phillips during Kellyoke to perform their hit song!

Watch the video below:



BONUS: Watch the original music video for Wilson Phillips “Hold On”



DOUBLE BONUS: Please enjoy the classic scene from the 2011 film, Bridesmaids.