Kelly Clarkson is not dropping the “Clarkson” after all

Despite reports that she’d be changing her name, Kelly Clarkson says it’s too late in her career to do that now.

There were reports that in February, Kelly had filed documents requesting that her name be changed to “Kelly Brianne” — her first and middle names — going forward. The docs reportedly said that her new name “more fully reflects who I am.”

However, speaking to People (The TV Show!) on Monday night, the singer and talk show host explained, “I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name. I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson.”

She added, “I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in!” In fact, this September will mark exactly 20 years since Kelly became a household name by winning the first season of American Idol.

The New York Post reports that a court hearing regarding her petition for a name change is scheduled for March 28.

