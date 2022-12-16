Kelly Clarkson is the first woman to host the ‘NFL Honors’

Kelly Clarkson at the 2022 NFL Honors; Michael Owens/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson‘s a big football fan, so it’s fitting that she’s hosting next year’s NFL Honors event.

NFL Honors Presented by Invisalign takes place February 9 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, just a few days before Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. The annual event recognizes the best players, performances and plays of the 2022 NFL season.

Kelly is the first woman ever to host the NFL Honors, which were created in 2012. Past hosts have included Alec Baldwin, Seth Meyers, Conan O’Brien and Keegan-Michael Key. She was a presenter at this year’s show in Inglewood, CA.

The show will air live at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, NFL Network and Peacock.

Kelly returns to The Voice as a coach for season 23, which starts March 6 on NBC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.