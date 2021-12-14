Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo & more bring Christmas cheer to hospital patients via virtual concert

Courtesy Musicians On Call

For more than 20 years, the non-profit Musicians On Call has worked to bring live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities nationwide. This year, the charity has rounded up some of music’s biggest names to participate in their second annual virtual concert, Hope for the Holidays.

The virtual concert, presented by Citi, was made exclusively for hospital patients, their families and frontline caregivers. Among the stars participating with either performances or special messages: Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Michael Bublé, Gavin DeGraw, Cyndi Lauper, Norah Jones, Billy Porter and many more.

The concert will be available on-demand for patients and their caregivers to enjoy throughout December. Some of the highlights include Kelly singing “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You),” Norah doing “Christmas Don’t Be Late,” Gavin singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and Cyndi singing “Home for the Holidays.”

