Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor, Josh Groban & more are part of Musicians on Call's Hope for the Holidays

Billboard reports that Musicians on Call, the charity that bring and live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients nationwide, is teaming with Citi to stage Hope for the Holidays, a virtual concert that will be shared with the charity’s network of hospitals across the country, as well as 5,000 other hospitals and health systems.

Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton will share holiday messages as part of the event, and there will be musical performances by Meghan Trainor, JP Saxe, Josh Groban and Pentatonix.

The concert will be available on-demand for patients to view through this month.

In a statement, Musicians on Call President and CEO Pete Griffin said, “It’s difficult for patients and caregivers to be in hospitals and away from their loved ones during the holiday season. And with the growing restrictions from the pandemic, this year will be the hardest of all.”

He added, “For that reason, we wanted to give them an extra special gift to show them they are not alone and make them smile for the holidays. We believe these messages of hope and festive songs from the biggest names in music will lift their spirits all season long.”

Visit MusiciansOnCall.org more more information.

By Andrea Dresdale

