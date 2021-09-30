Kelly Clarkson proves she’s an OG Ariana Grande fan: “Y’all I love this girl!”

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson works with Ariana Grande on The Voice, but that’s not the reason Ariana is one of the guests on Kelly’s upcoming Christmas album. It’s because they’ve had a mutual admiration society going for years — and Kelly’s got the receipts to prove it.

On Wednesday, Kelly posted a “How It Started/How It’s Going” tweet that included a screenshot of a Twitter exchange she had in 2013 with a then-19-year-old Ariana, next to a pic of them lovingly embracing on the set of The Voice.

In that 2013 tweet, Kelly linked to Ariana’s performance of her song “The Way” on The Ellen Degeneres Show and wrote, “Okay, who the heck is this girl & where did she come from?! Someone just sent me this & wow she is killer & only 19!” Ariana responded to her at the time, ” “omg that’s me hi kelly clarkson thank you ily.”

Kelly captioned the post, “How it Started vs. How it’s Going. Y’all, I love this girl! Did I mention she’s gonna be on my upcoming Christmas album!?”

Ariana responded, “queen !!!!!!! beyond honored to sing with you. i love this record and you.”

Kelly’s album, titled …When Christmas Comes Around, is out on October 15. Her song with Ariana is called “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.”

How it Started vs. How it’s Going ❤️ Y’all, I love this girl! Did I mention she’s gonna be on my upcoming Christmas album!? 🎅 @ArianaGrande #WhenChristmasComesAround pic.twitter.com/MczXRieaM7 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) September 29, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.