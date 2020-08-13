Kelly Clarkson responds to troll's claim that her marriage failed because she works too hard

Weiss Eubanks

Kelly Clarkson hasn’t directly addressed the reports of her split from husband Brandon Blackstock, but when someone on Twitter said Kelly’s busy work schedule is the reason the marriage failed, the singer quickly clapped back.

“Now Kelly is taking Simon’s place…no wonder her marriage didn’t work…surprise she has time for her kids,” sniped the hater, referring to Kelly filling in for Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent while he recuperates from a very serious injury sustained in a biking accident.

The troll continued, “Not the good old country girl we fell in love with…it’s all about Kelly being on TV…and no one else…no tears for her…but for her kids.”

Kelly’s response to this?

“Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what ‘good old country girls’ do,” replied the Grammy-winning star.

“This can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please.”

Fans then rallied around Kelly, calling the troll a bot, and telling Kelly that she doesn’t have to explain herself to anyone. And one fan pointed out, “If you were a man, they wouldn’t be saying that. And that’s the unfortunate truth.”

By Andrea Dresdale

