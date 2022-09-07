Kelly Clarkson says 20th anniversary of winning ‘American Idol’ ﻿was a “very emotional day”

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Kelly Clarkson admits she momentarily forgot September 4 marked the 20th anniversary of her historic win on American Idol because she had spent the day “weeping… for a different reason.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Grammy winner didn’t disclose what triggered her heightened emotions but said, in addition to celebrating her big anniversary, September 4 had been “a very emotional day.”

“I just, you know, had just been weeping all day for a different reason and then all of a sudden it hit me. I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Sept. 4th!'” Kelly explained. “And I felt like 20 years later, it deserved me to say something, right? I usually don’t talk a ton about stuff like that but, like, it deserved the moment.”

Kelly is gearing up to kick off the fourth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show on September 12. Joining her in the daytime talk show game is fellow Idol alum Jennifer Hudson, who premieres The Jennifer Hudson Show on September 12, her 41st birthday.

What advice does Kelly have for the birthday girl?

“I don’t feel like she needs words of wisdom ’cause she’s awesome,” Kelly confessed. “I definitely texted her and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s a whole different world from like music but, like, if you ever need anything, let me know!'”

Jennifer told ET she plans on taking Kelly up on her offer. “I am still going to reach out to Ms. Kelly, you know, ’cause she leads the way… You gotta love her,” she raved.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.