Kelly Clarkson says she lost weight by “listening to my doctor”

Weiss Eubanks/NBC Universal

Viewers of The Kelly Clarkson Show have noticed that the singer is sporting a much slimmer silhouette, which has led to speculation as to how she lost weight. Kelly now tells People that all she did was follow medical advice.

“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t,” she explains. “And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

In addition, Kelly says relocating her family and her show to New York City has helped her get in shape.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she says. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

Prior to her move to New York City, Kelly says she was unhappy in Los Angeles.

“I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start,” she shares with People, adding, “For the past few years, I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.