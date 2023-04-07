Kelly Clarkson shares another snippet of new song “Me,” longer clip of “Mine”

Weiss Eubanks/NBCU

Kelly Clarkson is offering fans another snippet of her upcoming album, Chemistry, which she promises will chart the entire arc of a relationship — “the good, the bad and the ugly.”

In the 30-second snippet, Kelly’s powerful a cappella vocals sing, “I don’t need somebody to hold me/ Don’t need somebody to love me/ Don’t need somebody to pick these pieces up/ I put together my broken/ Let go of the pain I’ve been holdin’/ Don’t need to need somebody/ When I got me.”

“Me” is the second snippet from Chemistry, following “Mine,” but now she’s given us a slightly longer clip of that one, which seems similar in theme to Gabby Barrett‘s hit “I Hope.”

Kelly sings, “I hope someday someone will take your heart and hold it tight/ make you feel like you’re invincible deep inside/ and right when you think that it’s perfect, they cross a line/ steal your shine/ like you did mine.”

While we don’t know the release date of Chemistry, Kelly’s socials tell us that both “Me” and “Mine” will be out on April 14.

While Chemistry is being called Kelly’s “divorce album,” some fans are comparing its vibe to her third album, My December, which she has said was inspired by “the lowest point of my life and my career.”

