Kelly Clarkson to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kelly Clarkson has just been announced as the recipient of a huge honor: She’s one of 35 newly announced celebrities who’ll be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kelly will be inducted in the category of Recording, as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2021. It’s important to note, however, that she may not actually get the star next year. Honorees have up to two years from the day they’re announced as a recipient to schedule their ceremony.

Other Recording inductees in the Class of 2021 include superstar country duo The Judds, country star Trisha Yearwood, “American Pie” singer Don McLean, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Jefferson Airplane, hitmaking R&B vocal group The Chi-Lites, groundbreaking female rappers Salt-N-Pepa and Missy Elliott, and the late jazz icon Charlie Parker.

Others who’ve been announced as honorees include Courteney Cox, Laura Linney, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Zac Efron, Shia LaBeouf, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sarah Paulson, Christian Slater, Nick Cannon, and the late opera singer Luciano Pavarotti. There will also be a special double star for Ryan O’Neal and Ali McGraw, stars of the classic 1970 movie Love Story.

In a statement, the chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel said, “We can’t wait to see each and every honoree’s face as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history as we unveil their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

By Andrea Dresdale

