Kelly Clarkson to sit down with — and serenade — first lady Dr. Jill Biden

Imagine if, back in 2002, someone had told Kelly Clarkson, “Congratulations, you just won American Idol — and in 19 years, you’ll be interviewing the first lady of the United States!”

The Emmy and Grammy-winning star has landed the first solo broadcast interview with Dr. Jill Biden since her husband Joe Biden became president, reports Deadline. The socially-distanced interview will be taped at the White House and will air Thursday, February 25.

According to Deadline, the episode will feature a special “Kellyoke” performance by Kelly and her musical director. She will sing a song requested by Dr. Biden in the East Room of the White House.

In addition, the two will discuss Dr. Biden’s commitment to education, military families and cancer research, and will answer questions from the show’s virtual audience.

Fans reacting to the news were happy for Kelly, but they also complained that when Kelly teased a big announcement, they thought she would reveal details of her long-awaited new album.

SURPRISE! Can you believe it!? I’m sitting down with @FLOTUS for her first solo interview as First Lady! It all airs on the @KellyClarksonTV on 2.25! #FLOTUSonKELLY pic.twitter.com/oQIxLA3vEG — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 17, 2021

