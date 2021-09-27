Kelly Clarkson unloads Encino, CA “farmhouse” for $8.24 million

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

She took a loss on it, but Kelly Clarkson has finally managed to unload the Encino, California home she shared with her soon-to-be-ex-husband after first listing it in May of 2020.

Realtor.com reports that after splitting with husband Brandon Blackstock, who will officially become her ex-husband on January 7, 2022, she listed the mansion, described as a “modern farmhouse,” for just under $10 million. She then slashed the price twice before closing the deal this month for $8.24 million; it cost $8.5 million in 2018.

Kelly’s “farmhouse” is more than 10,000 square feet, and includes eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, two half-baths, a home theater, a fitness center, a game room, a wine cellar, a three-car garage, a multi-level pool, fire pit, outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and a two-bedroom guesthouse.

Some of the neighbors she’s leaving include Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez.

This past summer, Kelly also sold her home in Hendersonville, TN for just over $6 million, and bought a five-bedroom house in Toluca Lake for a mere $5.45 million.

