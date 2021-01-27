Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband responds to claim he defrauded her out of millions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The divorce between Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock is getting even more complicated, with Blackstock denying claims that he defrauded the pop star out of millions of dollars.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, the 44-year-old talent agent filed with the California Labor Commission in November 2020 in response to Clarkson’s filing a month prior where she claimed he and his father Narvel Blackstock‘s company Starstruck Management, conned her out of millions of dollars by charging her exorbitant fees.

Clarkson’s October petition claimed that the father of four wasn’t legally allowed to operate as a talent agent, because he never obtained a license in the state of California — a claim that Blackstock’s lawyer argued was not valid because neither of the Blackstock men at their company performed duties in the state.

Brandon is asking for the case to be dismissed and for the “Stronger” singer to pay his attorney’s fees.

Kelly filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 and, in December, was awarded primary custody of their two children — six-year-old River Rose and four-year-old Remington Alexander.

By Danielle Long

