Kelly Clarkson’s kids want to use their "ninja skills" to fight the California earthquake

ADACHRISTOPHER/NBCUNIVERSAL/NBCU PHOTO BANK VIA GETTY IMAGES

Californians in the San Fernando area were shaken by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake at 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning. While many young kids were probably scared out of their minds, Kelly Clarkson says her two little ones took it all in stride.

“My children are in my arms and we are awake too early because of that earthquake but now they’re discussing how their ninja skills would totally help in this time,” she tweeted. “I’m just happy they’re more interested and curious about it and less scared. Hallelujah!”

Kelly followed that up with a tweet saying, “Me after earthquake: We have to go back to bed. My children:” and then posted a GIF of a cat pawing someone sleeping, with the caption, “HI ARE YOU AWAKE.”

One fan responded, “it’s over. Get up, throw down some frozen waffles & pray for a nap later.”

The earthquake is just one more unneeded complication of 2020 for Kelly, who’s already gone through months of quarantine in a small cabin in Montana, and filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years.

By Andrea Dresdale

