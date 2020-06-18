Kenny Loggins to do unplugged pay-per-view concert on June 28

Leslie Hassler

Kenny Loggins is experimenting with a new way to perform live for fans.

The legendary singer/songwriter will do a pay-per-view livestream concert on June 28 at 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT, live from the historic Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California. The show will be unplugged, and take place without an audience, with extremely strict safety and sanitation protocols.

Tickets for the show are juts $15, and are available now at the Lobero Theatre’s website. If you won’t be able to watch it live, you can view the concert via Vimeo anytime within three days of the initial broadcast.

Fans are also being asked to contribute more than the price of their tickets to help support venues like the Lobero Theatre — theaters and clubs across the U.S. — from having to close due to the shutdown of the live music industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a promo trailer, Kenny says, “Believe it or not, we need your help to save live music and the places it lives…until we beat this pandemic and get the audience back safely, [The Lobero Theatre] and those like it are facing a very uncertain future.”

He adds, “All of us that make music want to be back in the room with you again. Let’s do this so the theaters and clubs will still be here when we get the chance.”

