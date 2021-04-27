Kentucky Town Installs First Roundabout… Chaos Ensues

A new roundabout in Morehead, Kentucky has led to some driving chaos. The intersection is heavily travelled, seeing as many as 4,000 cars go through it every day. So, the roundabout seemed like a solid idea…until they realized no one appeared to know how to use roundabouts. First, a large truck got stuck, giving ammunition to those who were against the roundabout and wanted to keep it a four-way stop. Then, an apparent lack of signage or common sense led to an all-out free-for-all, which was caught on video. Now there is a driving educational campaign underway to attempt to teach roundabout etiquette, while those who hate it, continue to complain.