Keri Russell’s hopes for former ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ co-star Britney Spears

It’s well known that years before Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake were chart-topping pop superstars, they appeared on the Disney Channel’s All-New Mickey Mouse Club together. But other kids who were on the show went on to have pretty solid careers, too, like Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell. So what does Felicity and The Americans star Russell think about what her old pal Britney is going through now?

“I just hope she’s happy, whatever that means,” Russell told Page Six on Monday night at a screening for her new movie, Antlers. “I don’t know if any of us really know how her life really is, but I just hope she’s happy.”

Russell was on All-New Mickey Mouse Club from 1991 to 1993, while Britney, Christina, Justin and Ryan appeared from 1993-1994.

The next court date in Britney’s ongoing conservatorship case is November 12, and it’s possible that a judge will agree to end the 13-year conservatorship on that day. In her latest Instagram post, she’s dancing to Whitney Houston‘s “I’m Your Baby Tonight.”

“I danced my little heart out yesterday … yes … old school … but the best voice of all time … Whitney…. rhymes with B !!!!!!” Britney captioned the video, adding, “ok so I was feeling myself… it’s fun to be sassy sometimes!!!!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.