Kerry Washington is joined by her father during her opening monologue for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

As you may or may not know, Jimmy Kimmel has taken some time off from his show, but in the process is allowing other celebrity friends to help “guest host” while he is out.

This Monday, Kerry Washington took the reins and during her opening monologue decided to “share the stage” with her adorable father, Earl.

“He’s the most adorable man in America, and he loves to tell jokes,” she said, “so when he heard I was doing my first late night monologue, he wanted to pitch in and help me out with material, because he doesn’t think I’m funny.”

Earl very quickly revealed that he is a gem, by filling his time with some zinger dad jokes! But seriously, his jokes are pretty solid.

