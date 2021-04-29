Kesha explains the proper way to pronounce her name

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

If you didn’t know how to pronounce Kesha‘s name — even though it’s been more than ten years since her hit debut single “Tik Tok” — you’re in luck, because the singer is breaking it down for everyone.

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old singer, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert, posted a TikTok video clarifying exactly how to say her moniker.

The video begins with a woman saying, “Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as.”

The video then cuts to the “Tik Tok” artist who responds, “My name is Kesha. Keh-sha. Not Kee-Sha. Not Ketchup. Kesha.”

The same day, Kesha’s mother, Pebe Sebert, shared a video explaining the origin of her daughter’s name.

“The name Kesha’s actually a Hungarian family name that Lagan would have been named if he had been a girl,” she said of Kesha’s older brother. “But since he wasn’t, the name is actually pronounced Ket-ta-cha in Hungarian and so I decided to make it easier and to make it Kesha. And that’s where Kesha came from.”

