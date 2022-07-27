Kesha has her own ‘Conjuring Kesha’ Ouija board, because of course she does

Courtesy Discovery+

Halloween is three months away and Kesha is already gearing up for her favorite holiday. Considering the singer loves all things supernatural and creepy, it makes total sense that she has her very own Ouija board.

Kesha shared what her new spooky spirit board looks like on her Instagram Stories. While it looks like a regular Ouija board that you can find in a store, it’s a limited edition release to celebrate the singer’s new Discovery+ paranormal series, Conjuring Kesha. The board has the show’s name embossed on its wooden surface.

Also given a Kesha-inspired twist is the box the Ouija board comes in. Instead of two kids’ hands, two adults are see operating the planchette — the thing that’s used to spell out answers — and their hands are tattooed to resemble that of Kesha’s ink.

“How cute!” the Grammy nominee raved while opening up the box. A sound box turns on and begins playing the Ghostbusters theme, to which Kesha remarks, “Oh my gosh!”

As it turns out, Kesha was gifted a whole care box from the Ouija board makers. The box was stuffed with various treats — like planchette-shaped cookies — for the “Supernatural” singer to snack on, as well as other spooktacular goodies. One gift was a book detailing even more haunted places with a sticky note on it that read, “Season II ideas?”

Kesha then flips the camera to herself, which shows her wearing a new hat that reads, “I’d rather be ghost hunting.”

Conjuring Kesha is streaming now on Discovery+.

