Kesha ready to go “full crazy” on tour following pandemic

Kesha is definitely ready to hit the road this month after the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined her for a year-and-a-half.

“I might just be inconsolable. I know we’re all gonna go full crazy,” she tells Billboard.

The “Tik Tok” singer says quarantine was “confusing” and left her feeling “a little helpless,” so she’s “beyond excited and grateful” to finally hit the stage.

“You don’t realize how much you appreciate something until it’s taken away from you and I realize my connective tissue to the world is being on stage,” she adds. “I want people to come [to my show] and go absolutely nuts and not feel like they have to censor themselves at all.”

“I’m so excited to provide the happiest place,” says Kesha, who describes the vibe of her tour as a “skanky Disneyland that’s covered in glitter with way more bad words.”

The Kesha Live tour, featuring opener Betty Who, kicks off August 13 in Billings, MT and is scheduled through August 29 in Cincinnati, OH.

