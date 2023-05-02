Kim Petras drops “Alone” video with Nicki Minaj, says she was “very suicidal” as a kid

Alex âGrizzâ Loucas

Forget about Lizzo and her flute — Kim Petras is giving them a run for their money in the new video for her Nicki Minaj collab “Alone,” which is based on Alice Deejay‘s club classic “Better Off Alone.”

In the clip, Kim is dressed like a marching band majorette, and she and a group of backup dancers, also dressed like marching band members, are all holding clarinets. Except, they’re not playing them — they’re doing “Unholy” things with them.

Kim and her girls are also seen doing hip thrusts while dressed in workout wear, bouncing up and down on exercise balls and dressed in patent leather bondage gear. Nicki shows up, also dressed in patent leather, to spit her verse.

At the end, Kim, dressed like a sexy nurse, is sitting on the lap of a guy who’s been watching the whole thing on a TV set. All these sexy scenarios were directly inspired by the videos for other club classics, like Eric Prydz’s “Call on Me,” Alex Gaudino’s “Destination Calabria” and Fedde Le Grand’s “Put Your Hands Up For Detroit.”

In other Kim Petras news, People got an exclusive look at Out magazine‘s cover story on Kim, in which she credits her parents for saving her life. “I literally was very suicidal as a kid, and I just wouldn’t still be here had my parents not believed me,” Kim tells Out.

Not only did her parents affirm her transgender identity, they also supported her in 2008 when she underwent gender-confirmation surgery at age 16.

“I just never understood why people were so obsessed with what people do to be happy,” she says of the current bills some suggest are targeting LGBTQIA+ rights. “Just focus on what you can do to be happy.”

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.