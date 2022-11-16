Kim Petras reacts to “Unholy” Grammy nod with Sam Smith

Capitol

Sam Smith and Kim Petras received a Grammy nomination Tuesday in the category of Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for their number one hit, “Unholy.” It’s a big deal for Sam, since they haven’t been Grammy nominated since they won four awards in one night back in 2015. But it’s an even bigger deal for Kim, and she took to social media to share her thoughts about it.

“SAM ! I CAN NEVER THANK U ENOUGH I LOVE U MORE THEN WORDS can say,” Kim wrote in reaction to her first Grammy nod, but then followed that with a series of comical tweets.

“omg maybe i’ll b a tranny with a grammy,” she wrote, referring to the fact that she’s a trans woman. Then she tweeted the next logical step, “TRAMMY.” Kim again praised Sam on Instagram, writing, “Words can’t express how much I love you and how inspired I am by you.”

Sam, meanwhile, wrote on Instagram, “To be Grammy nominated for THIS song, with THIS artist… hits different congratulations my angel love @kimpetras.”

Kim isn’t the first trans woman to be Grammy nominated. For example, the late electronic artist SOPHIE, producer/writer Teddy Geiger and the late R&B singer Jackie Shane were all nominated for the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.