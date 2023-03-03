Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumors

Hulu

No, Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant.

Kourtney, 43, posted a snap of herself from a photoshoot for her Lemme gummy line Thursday on Instagram in which she wore yellow spandex pants, a cropped yellow sweater and matching neon heels.

When a user wrote, “Is she pregnant,” the Poosh founder answered back with the explanation that her current physical appearance was a result of going through the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“I only acknowledge this comment because I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much,” she continued, before asking sarcastically, “Also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?”

“Guys I didn’t mean to offend anyone,” the user replied. “I would love it if Kourtney Kardashian were pregnant everybody is beautiful! Love you, Kourtney.”

Kourtney revealed back in September 2022 that she and her husband, 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, had stopped IVF treatments to focus on their wedding four months earlier.

The couple already shares five children between them. Kourtney shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

As for Barker, he shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

