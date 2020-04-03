Kristen Bell’s career timeline – Despite being told ‘not pretty or quirky enough’

Kristen Bell has had a great acting career but is she ready to give it up? You’ll find out in the Career Timeline breakdown how she earned her “acting stripes”, how she got the role of Anna in Frozen and what she and her husband Dax Shepard are up to these days too.

What I loved hearing most was that even while she was told she wasn’t enough this or that she knew that wasn’t truth and she keeps working to prove that for herself and others.

“I would get feedback from an audition: ‘Well, you’re not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you’re not quirky enough or weird enough to play the weird girl.'”

You are enough.

Carissa