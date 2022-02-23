Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and more try singing Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license”

ABC

What happens when you put together a bunch of A-list celebrities and task them to sing one of the biggest songs of 2021? Hilarity ensued when actors such as Kristen Stewart, Tessa Thompson and Kirsten Dunst tried belting out Olivia Rodrigo‘s breakout single “drivers license.”

W Magazine tapped the troupe of A-listers for its Lyrical Improv bit. While some of the more musically-inclined actors, such as Emilia Jones and Leslie Odom Jr., didn’t break a sweat, others weren’t as fortunate.

For the less musically-inclined, such as Kristen, Tessa and Kirsten, all three chose to dramatically recite the lyrics, rather than sing them. Ironically, that’s the same approach that vocal powerhouse Jennifer Hudson took.

A few brave souls did try to mimic Olivia’s performance, such as Kodi Smit-McPhee, but he failed miserably. As for ﻿﻿Jodie Comer, she put on a brave show but let out a frustrated scream at the end and remarked, “That was so bad!”

Olivia has yet to react to Hollywood’s attempt at performing her Grammy-nominated hit.

