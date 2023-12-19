Kristen Stewart serves up revenge and romance in ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ trailer

Anna Kooris/A24

Kristen Stewart falls for a female bodybuilder in the official trailer for Love Lies Bleeding.

From A24, the film follows a gym manager named Lou (Stewart) and her relationship with Jackie (Katy M. O’Brian), a bodybuilder who gets pulled into the violent web of Lou’s criminal family.

Ed Harris co-stars as Lou’s father, who we see slinging guns and sporting a chaotic hairstyle in this new trailer. He’s being pursued by the FBI and seems to bring trouble to Lou and her new love.

“I’m gonna tell them everything you did,” Stewart’s Lou says to her father.

“Are you threatening me?” he responds.

Dave Franco, Jena Malone and Anna Baryshnikov also star in the electric love story.

Love Lies Bleeding will screen at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January before releasing in theaters on March 8.

