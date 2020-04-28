KS95 Show Us Your Mask! (Photo Gallery)

KS95 Show Us Your Mask! (Photo Gallery)

Posted by: KS95 April 28, 2020 37 Views

SHOW US YOUR MASK! 😷❤️

We asked the KS95 DJs to show us their mask, and now we want to see the same from you!

Find our Facebook post and comment with a photo of you, your family and even your pets wearing your masks for a chance to be featured on KS95’s online photo gallery and social media! Thank you for being safe and staying healthy Minnesota!

And remember, you can make difference! If you’ve got an extra mask or two, our friends over at HealthPartners and Park Nicollet Health Services can always use the donations! Go to: https://bit.ly/3528Nsp for mask types and donation sites!
























































About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only