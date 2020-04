A couple weeks ago, we told you about the mantra we were using to help get through this. It was great, but that was two weeks ago and this week, Governor Tim Walz extended the stay-at-home order until May 4th, so we needed something slightly more inspirational.

The context may not be EXACTLY right, but the passion remains the same! We are the Sons and Daughters of Minnesota, and while COVID-19 has put a temporary halt on our freedom, we will continue to fight!