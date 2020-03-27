Which KS95 DJ is your “Ultimate Quarantine Watchlist” soulmate?!

When it comes to binge watching television, there are plenty of options. Between Netflix, and Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, and regular cable, and premium cable … depending on what you have you could fall into a black hole of binge watching for weeks, maybe even months. Welp … it’s a good thing, many of us have more time than ever before to find that rabbit hole and dive right in!

We wanted to help you out by putting together KS95’s “Ultimate Quarantine Watchlist!” We asked our DJs to give their top three recommendations (and maybe an honorable mention) … you then get to vote on which watchlist you love the most! Maybe RyGuy is your television guru? Are you inspired by Crisco’s approach to binge-watching? Does Mama Dez give all the best tv/movie recommendations? Who’s watchlist resonates with you?

Scroll through each talent’s watchlist and then come vote for your favorite!



KS95's "Ultimate Quarantine Watchlist"



CRISCO’S PICKS:

Schitt’s Creek – Pop/Netflix

The Walking Dead – AMC/Netflix

Superstore – NBC



DEZ’S PICKS:

Virgin River – Netflix

Ugly Delicious – Netflix

Love is Blind – Netflix



RYAN’S PICKS:

Homeland – Showtime

Schitt’s Creek – Netflix and Pop



Ozark – Netflix



RUDY’S PICKS:

Comet – On Demand (multiple platforms)

Blue Jay – Netflix



Tucker and Dale vs Evil – Netflix



DARRIN’S PICKS:

Schitt’s Creek – Pop/Netflix

Outlander – Netflix/Starz

Mindhunter – Netflix



STACI’S PICKS:

Wentworth – Netflix

100 Humans: Life’s Questions. Answered. – Netflix

Adam Ruins Everything – Netflix



HUTCH’S PICKS:

3022 – Netflix

Angry Birds 2 – Netflix

The Aaron Hernandez Story – Netflix



GRANT’S PICKS:

West World – HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO

Better Call Saul – AMC/Netflix

