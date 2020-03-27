Which KS95 DJ is your “Ultimate Quarantine Watchlist” soulmate?!

When it comes to binge watching television, there are plenty of options. Between Netflix, and Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, and regular cable, and premium cable … depending on what you have you could fall into a black hole of binge watching for weeks, maybe even months. Welp … it’s a good thing, many of us have more time than ever before to find that rabbit hole and dive right in!
We wanted to help you out by putting together KS95’s “Ultimate Quarantine Watchlist!” We asked our DJs to give their top three recommendations (and maybe an honorable mention) … you then get to vote on which watchlist you love the most! Maybe RyGuy is your television guru? Are you inspired by Crisco’s approach to binge-watching? Does Mama Dez give all the best tv/movie recommendations? Who’s watchlist resonates with you?
Scroll through each talent’s watchlist and then come vote for your favorite!
CRISCO’S PICKS:
Schitt’s Creek – Pop/Netflix
The Walking Dead – AMC/Netflix
Superstore – NBC
DEZ’S PICKS:
Virgin River – Netflix
Ugly Delicious – Netflix
Love is Blind – Netflix
RYAN’S PICKS:
Homeland – Showtime
Schitt’s Creek – Netflix and Pop
Ozark – Netflix
RUDY’S PICKS:
Comet – On Demand (multiple platforms)
Blue Jay – Netflix
Tucker and Dale vs Evil – Netflix
DARRIN’S PICKS:
Schitt’s Creek – Pop/Netflix
Outlander – Netflix/Starz
Mindhunter – Netflix
STACI’S PICKS:
Wentworth – Netflix
100 Humans: Life’s Questions. Answered. – Netflix
Adam Ruins Everything – Netflix
HUTCH’S PICKS:
3022 – Netflix
Angry Birds 2 – Netflix
The Aaron Hernandez Story – Netflix
GRANT’S PICKS:
West World – HBO
Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO
Better Call Saul – AMC/Netflix