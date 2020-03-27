Which KS95 DJ is your “Ultimate Quarantine Watchlist” soulmate?!

Which KS95 DJ is your “Ultimate Quarantine Watchlist” soulmate?!

Posted by: KS95 March 27, 2020 45 Views

When it comes to binge watching television, there are plenty of options. Between Netflix, and Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, and regular cable, and premium cable … depending on what you have you could fall into a black hole of binge watching for weeks, maybe even months. Welp … it’s a good thing, many of us have more time than ever before to find that rabbit hole and dive right in!

We wanted to help you out by putting together KS95’s “Ultimate Quarantine Watchlist!” We asked our DJs to give their top three recommendations (and maybe an honorable mention) … you then get to vote on which watchlist you love the most! Maybe RyGuy is your television guru? Are you inspired by Crisco’s approach to binge-watching? Does Mama Dez give all the best tv/movie recommendations? Who’s watchlist resonates with you?

Scroll through each talent’s watchlist and then come vote for your favorite!

KS95's "Ultimate Quarantine Watchlist"

    Which watchlist would you pick?

By submitting this form, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area

CRISCO’S PICKS:

Schitt’s Creek – Pop/Netflix
The Walking Dead – AMC/Netflix
Superstore – NBC

DEZ’S PICKS:

Virgin River – Netflix
Ugly Delicious – Netflix
Love is Blind – Netflix

RYAN’S PICKS:

Homeland – Showtime
Schitt’s Creek – Netflix and Pop

Ozark – Netflix

RUDY’S PICKS:

Comet – On Demand (multiple platforms)
Blue Jay – Netflix

Tucker and Dale vs Evil – Netflix

DARRIN’S PICKS:

Schitt’s Creek – Pop/Netflix
Outlander – Netflix/Starz
Mindhunter – Netflix

STACI’S PICKS:

Wentworth – Netflix
100 Humans: Life’s Questions. Answered. – Netflix
Adam Ruins Everything – Netflix

HUTCH’S PICKS:

3022 – Netflix
Angry Birds 2 – Netflix
The Aaron Hernandez Story – Netflix

GRANT’S PICKS:

West World – HBO
Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO
Better Call Saul – AMC/Netflix

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only