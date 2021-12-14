Lady Gaga “absolutely” asked Bradley Cooper’s opinion about her joining ‘House of Gucci’

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Lady Gaga just got a Golden Globe nomination for her role in House of Gucci, and she’s also getting serious Oscar buzz for her performance in the movie. But she says before she accepted it, she consulted the man who shepherded her to her first Oscar-nominated film role: Bradley Cooper.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly‘s Awardist podcast, Gaga gives credit to Cooper, her co-star and director in A Star Is Born, for her now-burgeoning movie career. “Bradley Cooper believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in A Star Is Born,” she explains. “It was the success of our artistic collaboration that landed me where I am now.”

Asked if she consulted Cooper before accepting the role of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, Gaga says, “absolutely,” adding, “I’ve confided in Bradley for years and I’ve always appreciated his support and his advice, his thoughts on my future endeavors.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t have taken the role if Cooper had told her it was a bad idea. Gaga goes on to explain that she found the movie fascinating because she felt as though nobody knew “the real story” of Reggiani, who hired a hit man to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, in 1995.

Gaga says, “The real Patrizia is trying to drive a narrative that glorifies her as this strong boss lady that took down the Guccis. And that’s not what I saw.”

Gaga’s take on Reggiani, she says, is this: “This woman was, at one point, a young girl who fell in love…and was systematically disposed of and it rendered her insane.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.