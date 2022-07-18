Lady Gaga admits she thought she would “never be on stage again”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lady Gaga may be on her long-awaited world tour, but she admits she once thought she’d never be able to tour again.

The singer made the remarks ahead of her Chromatica Ball tour opening in Germany on Sunday. She took to Twitter to explain just how meaningful the moment was to her.

“There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare,” she expressed. “I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication. I am so grateful.”

Gaga later shared her excitement ahead of the opening show, saying on Instagram that she’s nervous to tour again after a multi-year pause. “I feel more clear today than I have in a long time and more pain-free than I have in ages,” she explained. “Being free of pain, on stage, is a real healing experience because I am able to dance and sing and enjoy the audience and enjoy the show.”

Lady Gaga has openly struggled with her mental health, telling fans of her battles with depression, anxiety and PTSD. The Grammy winner was also diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a painful disorder that causes muscle pain and affects one’s sleep and mood, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“To anyone that doesn’t believe in fibromyalgia: I dare you to spend five minutes in my body on a day when I’m in pain, and then try and say it again,” she told Variety in 2018 of her diagnosis.

The “Rain on Me” singer’s twice pandemic-delayed Chromatica Ball tour is on its European leg and will be coming to North America on August 6. The multi-date trek wraps September 17 in Miami, Florida.

