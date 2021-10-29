Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett light up the studio in “Night and Day” video

Columbia Records/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett take to the studio for the video for “Night and Day.”

Much like “Love for Sale,” the title track of Gaga and Bennett’s most recent collaborations album, the dynamic duo take viewers inside the recording process of the song, which was penned by acclaimed Broadway songwriter Cole Porter, and was featured in the 1932 musical Gay Divorce.

Accompanied by session players, the two superstar singers step up to the mic, capturing the theatrical nature of “Night and Day,” taking notes and workshopping the song during the recording process. Throughout the session, Gaga can be seen adoringly looking at her duet partner, the performance ending with a double-cheek kiss.

Love for Sale reached #1 on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart and landed inside the top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 after its September release.

It marks the final studio recording of Bennett’s career. It was revealed in February that the 95-year-old music legend has been living with Alzheimer’s since 2016.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.